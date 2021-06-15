Thomas White International Ltd. Has $585,000 Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Thomas White International Ltd. lessened its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 36.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 1,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total value of $711,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,708,742.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total transaction of $7,960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,975,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,501 shares of company stock worth $13,019,508. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EQIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $835.94.

Equinix stock opened at $823.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $729.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $73.81 billion, a PE ratio of 180.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.28. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

