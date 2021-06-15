Thomas White International Ltd. Sells 4,127 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Thomas White International Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 41.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,830 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,127 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 316,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,185,000 after purchasing an additional 24,925 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 139.5% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 31,235 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 18,194 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $87.98 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.24 and a 12 month high of $106.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.01.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $298,992.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $507,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,484,788.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,620. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.62.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

