Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $40.11 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 328,397 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 14,822 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $40,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,672,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,899,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Apple by 1,605.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,692,000 after acquiring an additional 203,554 shares during the period. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its stake in Apple by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 63,068 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $130.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.14 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.84.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group set a $155.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.91.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.