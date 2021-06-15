Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $128.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on THO. Wedbush upped their price objective on Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist upped their price objective on Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Thor Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thor Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.89.

Shares of THO stock opened at $108.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Thor Industries has a 1 year low of $78.64 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 2.38.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Thor Industries will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

In related news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $284,439.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,534,219.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Thor Industries by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,657,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $627,568,000 after purchasing an additional 868,264 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Thor Industries by 1,287.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,497,000 after purchasing an additional 583,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Thor Industries by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,196,000 after purchasing an additional 308,241 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Thor Industries by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,072,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,521,000 after purchasing an additional 239,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Thor Industries by 1,224.8% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 255,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,757,000 after purchasing an additional 236,190 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

