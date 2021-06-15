Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,406 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HP by 176.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $29.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.51. The company has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.67 and a 52 week high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.