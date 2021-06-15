Tokenomy (TEN) Price Up 3.4% This Week

Tokenomy (CURRENCY:TEN) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. During the last seven days, Tokenomy has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. Tokenomy has a total market cap of $21.81 million and $1.62 million worth of Tokenomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tokenomy coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000272 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00062596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00022255 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.79 or 0.00787487 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00084921 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,154.56 or 0.07866588 BTC.

Tokenomy Profile

Tokenomy (TEN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. Tokenomy’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. The official website for Tokenomy is www.tokenomy.com . The Reddit community for Tokenomy is https://reddit.com/r/tokenomyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Tokenomy is medium.com/@tokenomy . Tokenomy’s official Twitter account is @TokenomyCom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenomy aims to foster financial inclusion and provide access to anyone who wants to be connected with alternative funding networks and global innovation. The Tokenomy founders are the leading members of Bitcoin Indonesia, one of the largest bitcoin and blockchain startup in South East Asia with over 1,000,000 registered users. Tokenomy’s goal is to become a one-stop platform providing both tokenization and liquidity. The platform will offer a global token market access on one hand, and the ability for anyone, from small entrepreneurs to large enterprise businesses, to issue proprietary tokens and plug themselves into crypto liquidity pool for reliable and easy crowdfunding on the other. The token issuers on Tokenomy can hold token sales for their proprietary tokens on the platform as well as listing the tokens on Tokenomy's exchange for trading. Furthermore, by having a shared login with Bitcoin.co.id, which has over 1,000,000 users, Tokenomy instantly has access to a huge user pool. “

Buying and Selling Tokenomy

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenomy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokenomy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tokenomy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

