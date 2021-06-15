Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Short Interest Down 49.0% in May

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 414,600 shares, a decrease of 49.0% from the May 13th total of 813,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TORXF shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.13.

Shares of TORXF stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.20. 41,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,041. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.90. Torex Gold Resources has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $19.45.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

