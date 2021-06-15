Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 40,762 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 151,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 40,762 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGI. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold stock opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $11.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $227.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.98.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

