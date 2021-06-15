Toronto Dominion Bank Invests $991,000 in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Jack Creek Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $1,880,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jack Creek Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $370,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Jack Creek Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Jack Creek Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000.

Jack Creek Investment stock opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

