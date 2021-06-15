Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,642 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwood Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $30,013,000. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 240,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,755,000 after purchasing an additional 118,185 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 11,893 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 126,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $73.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.86. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $45.28 and a 12 month high of $73.84.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $235.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.10 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 70.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. Kilroy Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 53.91%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KRC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kilroy Realty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kilroy Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.90.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

