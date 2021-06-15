Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 11,179 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,179 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STLD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 28,050 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 513,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,933,000 after acquiring an additional 33,076 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 18,054 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 143.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,560,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,334,075.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 137,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,538,348.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $11,266,165.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,320,389.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 294,085 shares of company stock valued at $18,528,260 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $63.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.70. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $66.88. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 36.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.89.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

