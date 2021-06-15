Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 13,125 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,125 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,001,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,086,000 after buying an additional 145,272 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,025,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,180,000 after buying an additional 1,257,820 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at $53,017,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,956,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,115,000 after buying an additional 183,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,434,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,353,000 after buying an additional 42,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Separately, Pivotal Research upped their price target on Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Shares of UA opened at $17.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 69.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $21.83.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.