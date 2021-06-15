Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 3,109 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,109 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in Zillow Group in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 17.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Zillow Group in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 96.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 246,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,441,000 after purchasing an additional 121,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soros Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 228.8% in the first quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 128,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,935,000 after purchasing an additional 89,700 shares in the last quarter. 22.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Zillow Group from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $182.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $210.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.38.

Shares of ZG stock opened at $116.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.31. The stock has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 728.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 83.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 5.66. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.26 and a 1 year high of $212.40.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

