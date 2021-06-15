Toronto Dominion Bank Takes $894,000 Position in Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 90,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.84% of Jiya Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JYAC. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jiya Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,060,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jiya Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in shares of Jiya Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,150,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Jiya Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,059,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jiya Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,690,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Jiya Acquisition alerts:

Shares of JYAC opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. Jiya Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93.

Jiya Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biopharmaceutical sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Jiya Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiya Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.