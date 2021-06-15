Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target Increased to C$40.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$38.75 to C$42.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.36.

Shares of Tourmaline Oil stock opened at $27.38 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.59. Tourmaline Oil has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $28.14.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

