Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) PT Raised to C$37.00 at TD Securities

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TOU. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$33.75 to C$37.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil to C$32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$37.81.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

TSE:TOU opened at C$32.63 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.60. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of C$11.40 and a 1 year high of C$34.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.69 billion and a PE ratio of 10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$950.59 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.6795386 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is presently 16.73%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$22.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$114,347.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,806,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$201,390,143.43. Insiders have bought a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $353,424 in the last three months.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.