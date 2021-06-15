Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) PT Raised to C$40.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Cormark from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.62% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$37.50 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tourmaline Oil has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.38.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

TOU stock traded up C$0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$32.89. 695,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,378,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$11.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.60. The company has a market cap of C$9.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.18.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$950.59 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.6795386 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$23.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$117,938.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,811,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$207,832,592.79. Insiders have bought 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $353,424 in the last 90 days.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.