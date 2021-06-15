Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on EHang (NASDAQ:EH)

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 30,286 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 519% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,894 call options.

EH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of EHang from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EHang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of EHang in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

EH traded down $1.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.01. The stock had a trading volume of 264,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,407,120. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.41 and a beta of 0.39. EHang has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $129.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.86.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.37 million during the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 48.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Growth Interface Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EHang during the first quarter worth $68,524,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EHang during the first quarter worth $8,112,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of EHang by 574.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after buying an additional 99,987 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of EHang during the fourth quarter worth $2,284,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of EHang during the first quarter worth $1,859,000. Institutional investors own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

EHang Company Profile

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

