Trading S.A. Ares Sells 509,467 Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 509,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $3,856,665.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,342,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,706,275.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Trading S.A. Ares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 55,541 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $396,007.33.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 155,227 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $1,120,738.94.

On Monday, June 7th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 203,233 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $1,416,534.01.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Trading S.A. Ares sold 83,992 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total transaction of $553,507.28.

On Friday, May 28th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 72,811 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total transaction of $494,386.69.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 169,000 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total transaction of $1,115,400.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 62,469 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $410,421.33.

On Friday, May 21st, Trading S.A. Ares sold 131,409 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $901,465.74.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 121,500 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $789,750.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 79,355 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $535,646.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGEN traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,574,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,540. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.29. Precigen, Inc. has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $11.10.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $24.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.85 million. Precigen had a negative net margin of 134.74% and a negative return on equity of 83.29%. As a group, analysts forecast that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Precigen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Precigen by 189.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Precigen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Precigen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Precigen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

PGEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Precigen in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Precigen from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Precigen in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

