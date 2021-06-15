Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Price Target Raised to C$3.50

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a reduce rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins reissued a hold rating on shares of Transat A.T. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.90 to C$3.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.90 to C$3.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of C$4.11.

Shares of TRZ stock opened at C$6.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.85. Transat A.T. has a one year low of C$3.56 and a one year high of C$6.91. The firm has a market cap of C$234.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

