Transcodium (TNS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2,509.00

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. One Transcodium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Transcodium has a market cap of $131,693.47 and $2,509.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Transcodium has traded 117.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Transcodium alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00064594 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00022585 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $317.30 or 0.00792986 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00085607 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,197.04 or 0.07989852 BTC.

Transcodium Profile

Transcodium (TNS) is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,807,938 coins. Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com . Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

Buying and Selling Transcodium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Transcodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Transcodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Transcodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.