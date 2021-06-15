Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,655,965 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,249,748 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.04% of Transocean worth $176,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Transocean by 74.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 345,348 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 147,048 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Transocean by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,335,130 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Transocean in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Transocean by 1.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 854,987 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 11,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Transocean in the first quarter valued at $5,526,000. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Transocean alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RIG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $2.00 target price (up previously from $1.00) on shares of Transocean in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Transocean from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.78.

Shares of NYSE RIG opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. Transocean Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $4.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.68.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Transocean had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 22, 2021, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater and 10 harsh environment floaters.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.