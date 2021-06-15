Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) Short Interest Down 47.2% in May

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 47.2% from the May 13th total of 10,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 67,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Tremont Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tremont Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tremont Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Tremont Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Tremont Mortgage Trust by 74.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 74,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TRMT shares. Jonestrading cut Tremont Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Tremont Mortgage Trust from $3.50 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust stock opened at $5.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.02. The company has a current ratio of 15.79, a quick ratio of 15.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $6.60.

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Tremont Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 60.47%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Tremont Mortgage Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%.

Tremont Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

