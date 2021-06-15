TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TriNet Group, Inc. is a provider of a comprehensive human resources solution for small to medium-sized businesses. It offers payroll, tax administration, risk protection, performance management, compensation consulting, and employee benefit plans. The Company serves banking and financial services, biotech and life sciences, technology, non-profits, professional services, venture capital, and advertising and marketing industries. TriNet Group, Inc. is headquartered in San Leandro, California. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.00.

TNET opened at $72.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.43. TriNet Group has a one year low of $50.82 and a one year high of $87.60.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. TriNet Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TriNet Group will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TriNet Group news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $30,195.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $187,429.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $982,277.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,536,589.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,621 shares of company stock valued at $5,574,328 over the last quarter. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNET. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the first quarter worth about $804,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the first quarter worth about $14,471,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 119.4% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 248,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,388,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

