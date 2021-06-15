Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Short Interest Down 58.8% in May

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 58.8% from the May 13th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TRT opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $22.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.23. Trio-Tech International has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $7.50.

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.11 million during the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 2.32%.

In related news, CFO Hock Ming Ting sold 8,400 shares of Trio-Tech International stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $53,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,657 shares in the company, valued at $660,385.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,461 shares of company stock worth $192,398. Corporate insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trio-Tech International during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Trio-Tech International by 8.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trio-Tech International during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Trio-Tech International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

About Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

