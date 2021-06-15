TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TPVG)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 3,227 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 6,354% compared to the average daily volume of 50 call options.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Shares of TPVG stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.69. 3,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,635. The firm has a market cap of $485.09 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.47. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $16.80.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 57.89% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $19.97 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is currently 91.72%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPVG. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 231,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 323,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,634 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 460,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,009,000 after purchasing an additional 57,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 26,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

