TriumphX Market Cap Reaches $733,905.33 (TRIX)

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded 44.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 15th. Over the last seven days, TriumphX has traded 24.1% higher against the dollar. TriumphX has a total market capitalization of $733,905.33 and $1.91 million worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TriumphX coin can currently be bought for $0.0595 or 0.00000148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TriumphX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00060560 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003993 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00021979 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $307.73 or 0.00766815 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00083692 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,124.22 or 0.07785188 BTC.

TriumphX Profile

TriumphX (TRIX) is a coin. TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 coins and its circulating supply is 12,342,380 coins. TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @TrixTriumphX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TriumphX is medium.com/triumphx . The official website for TriumphX is trix.deeple.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets. “

Buying and Selling TriumphX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TriumphX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TriumphX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TriumphX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TriumphX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.