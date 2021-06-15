Truist Securiti Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) – Analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report released on Thursday, June 10th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.38. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.32.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $42.28 on Monday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $51.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 2.07.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.56. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 69.61% and a negative net margin of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $265.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.37) earnings per share. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CEO Brian Jenkins sold 52,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $2,303,389.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,959 shares in the company, valued at $7,963,185.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Sheehan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $227,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,291,629.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,911 shares of company stock valued at $6,038,482 in the last three months. 3.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 388.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 475.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $51,000.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.