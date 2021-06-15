Trust Co of Kansas Buys 9,577 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Trust Co of Kansas lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,016 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,577 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 5.9% of Trust Co of Kansas’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Intel were worth $9,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Intel by 125.9% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 177.5% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 75.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Mizuho boosted their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Westpark Capital started coverage on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.92. 372,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,210,656. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $233.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.