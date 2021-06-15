Trust Co of Kansas Takes Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Trust Co of Kansas purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 32,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,301,000. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Trust Co of Kansas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $494,038,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $487,681,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,117,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518,755 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 202.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,023,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,581,000 after buying an additional 2,691,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $191,669,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.36. 46,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,159,666. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $96.43 and a 52-week high of $142.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.66.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

