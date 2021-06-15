Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th.

Turning Point Brands has raised its dividend payment by 400.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Turning Point Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 9.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Turning Point Brands to earn $3.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.9%.

Turning Point Brands stock opened at $45.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.85. The stock has a market cap of $864.14 million, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.54. Turning Point Brands has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $61.08.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The company had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

In other Turning Point Brands news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 880,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $41,131,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

