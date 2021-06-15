Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Stake Boosted by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 14,938.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 631,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 627,400 shares during the period. Twitter comprises approximately 1.3% of Ergoteles LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $40,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Twitter by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,717,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $955,005,000 after buying an additional 897,090 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,334,242 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $846,152,000 after purchasing an additional 459,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,009,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 4,567.7% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,198,398 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $330,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $168,616.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total value of $418,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,787 shares of company stock worth $4,713,231. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TWTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Twitter from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Twitter from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist upgraded Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Twitter from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

TWTR stock traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $60.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,351,756. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.32. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.23 and a 12-month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

