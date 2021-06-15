Typhoon Network Price Down 37.9% Over Last 7 Days (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 15th. One Typhoon Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000345 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Typhoon Network has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and $48,650.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded 37.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Typhoon Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00060493 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.41 or 0.00155119 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.79 or 0.00183386 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $409.04 or 0.01016605 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,344.19 or 1.00268570 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Typhoon Network Coin Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,049,544 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Typhoon Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typhoon Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Typhoon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Typhoon Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Typhoon Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.