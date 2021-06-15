UBS Group AG Boosts Holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

UBS Group AG increased its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 511,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,674 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $21,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 500.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter.

NUSC stock opened at $45.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.38. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $29.93.

