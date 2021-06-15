UBS Group AG Boosts Position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

UBS Group AG raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,662,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 130,709 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $23,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 11.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 9,226 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 53,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,380,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 201,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 56,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III stock opened at $14.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.48. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.67 and a 12 month high of $14.89.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

