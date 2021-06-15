UBS Group AG Buys 387,055 Shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) by 37.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,408,251 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387,055 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 2.25% of Suburban Propane Partners worth $20,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 103.4% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 118,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,255,566 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,658,000 after acquiring an additional 163,484 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 591.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 128,903 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,495 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 28.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Suburban Propane Partners alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SPH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Suburban Propane Partners from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of NYSE SPH opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.19 million, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.67. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.89.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $537.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.67 million. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 26.08%. On average, analysts forecast that Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.71%.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Suburban Propane Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suburban Propane Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.