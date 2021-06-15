UBS Group AG Buys 45,692 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) by 30.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 194,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,692 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF were worth $21,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $729,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 63.5% during the first quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at about $510,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,311,000.

NYSEARCA PPLT opened at $108.74 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $74.22 and a 1-year high of $122.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.51.

