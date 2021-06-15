UBS Group AG Grows Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,516 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $20,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 26,175.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,276,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,800 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,372,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,314,000 after acquiring an additional 979,357 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,948,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,522,000 after acquiring an additional 428,141 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,462,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,191,000 after acquiring an additional 392,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1,972.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 242,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,940,000 after acquiring an additional 230,846 shares during the last quarter. 52.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIP stock opened at $54.30 on Tuesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $38.73 and a fifty-two week high of $56.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.19. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.39 and a beta of 0.77.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.60). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 277.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.90.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 4,200 kilometers (km) of natural gas pipelines; 2,000 km of electricity transmission lines; and 6.9 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as 1.5 million installed smart meters; and 330,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

