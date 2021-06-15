UBS Group AG Has $22.68 Million Stake in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 48.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 587,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,719 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $22,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VER. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in VEREIT by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,759,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,473,000 after purchasing an additional 780,978 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of VEREIT by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,169,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,404,000 after purchasing an additional 754,367 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,303,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in VEREIT by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,874,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,384,000 after buying an additional 179,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in VEREIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,518,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VER shares. Zacks Investment Research cut VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.09.

VER opened at $48.95 on Tuesday. VEREIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 6.01.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $290.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.23 million. VEREIT’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.49%.

About VEREIT

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

