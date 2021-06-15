UBS Group AG Sells 122,323 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 453,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,323 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.21% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $23,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,685.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 4,515.4% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,592.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Shares of TAP stock opened at $59.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of -17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. On average, analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.08.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.