UBS Group Reiterates €56.00 Price Target for Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA)

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) has been given a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

PHIA has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.70 ($59.65) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €51.41 ($60.48).

Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 1 year high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

