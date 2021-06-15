uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $18 million-19 million.

NASDAQ:UCL traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.18. The stock had a trading volume of 9,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,931. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.12. The company has a market capitalization of $315.42 million and a PE ratio of -3.63. uCloudlink Group has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $18.32.

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $17.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 million. uCloudlink Group had a negative return on equity of 134.59% and a negative net margin of 107.16%. Research analysts anticipate that uCloudlink Group will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

