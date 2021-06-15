Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to post $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.99. Ulta Beauty reported earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 202.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full year earnings of $12.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.90 to $13.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $13.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.75 to $15.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ULTA. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.09.

Ulta Beauty stock traded down $4.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $332.65. 391,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,409. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $326.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.70. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $186.01 and a 1 year high of $351.72.

In related news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total value of $26,587,839.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,636,283.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total value of $68,996,625.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,546,773.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 907,170 shares of company stock valued at $284,391,333 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

