Uniswap Hits Market Capitalization of $13.38 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 15th. In the last week, Uniswap has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $13.38 billion and approximately $319.02 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $23.27 or 0.00057989 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000548 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001325 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000070 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 178.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 575,164,388 coins. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap . Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni . The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Uniswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

