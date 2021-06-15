United Bank Has $3.46 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

United Bank decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of United Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. United Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% in the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $271.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,996. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $270.67. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $169.18 and a one year high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

