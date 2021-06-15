United Bank Increases Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

United Bank grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,781 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. United Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS has been the topic of several research reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.82.

Shares of CVS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.54. The company had a trading volume of 16,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,113,639. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.79. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $3,648,995.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,488.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $796,068.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,154,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 726,455 shares of company stock worth $56,366,417 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.