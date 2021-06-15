United Bank Invests $430,000 in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

United Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 97,246 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $4,542,000. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $174.61. The company had a trading volume of 35,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,522,646. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.13 and a 1-year high of $194.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.09.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.