UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,825 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.9% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $28,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $397.27. 30,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,094,366. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $273.71 and a 52 week high of $425.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $400.40.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 29.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Argus raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.14.

In other news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total value of $1,169,970.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,801 shares of company stock worth $5,044,188. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

