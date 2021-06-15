UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,145,852 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 298,532 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 0.8% of Northern Trust Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,147,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 21,924 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,157,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at $2,437,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 75,825 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,212,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.9% in the first quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.14.

UNH stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $397.56. The company had a trading volume of 39,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,094,366. The stock has a market cap of $375.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $273.71 and a 1-year high of $425.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $400.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 29.62%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total transaction of $804,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,980,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total value of $1,169,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,801 shares of company stock worth $5,044,188 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

