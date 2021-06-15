Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unitil Corporation is a registered public utility holding company and the parent company of the Unitil System. “

Separately, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Unitil in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of Unitil stock opened at $56.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Unitil has a fifty-two week low of $32.80 and a fifty-two week high of $59.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.58.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Unitil had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $138.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Unitil will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Unitil news, SVP Todd R. Black sold 6,309 shares of Unitil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $291,223.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,340.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTL. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Unitil by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 15,769 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Unitil in the 4th quarter worth $146,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Unitil by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,252,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,442,000 after buying an additional 36,870 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Unitil by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 74,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Unitil by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after acquiring an additional 11,454 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

